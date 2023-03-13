An application by the Belford Chemist to expand its West Street premises into the neighbouring property has been permitted by Northumberland County Council.

Planning officer Ben MacFarlane, delegating approval of the change of use application, said the proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on visual or residential amenity.

He reported: “This application proposes to expand and increase the current footprint of the existing pharmacy business into the ground floor of the neighbouring guest house.

Belford Chemist.

"While the guest house is not currently in operation, officers have been made aware that the owner has ambitions to resume operation as a holiday let on the upper floors in the future.

"West Street is a predominantly residential area, however the scale of the proposed change of use is considered to be appropriate.”

It is proposed to create a new dispensary facility in the existing ground floor lounge of the Farmhouse Guest House.

The existing pharmacy would also be updated to include a new consultation room, staff room, store room and a comfortably sized retail and service area.

Owner Jonathon McGill previously said: "We would hope that once we have got the consulting room in situ and the improved dispensary we will be able to offer a much better array of services. The NHS is pushing more services through pharmacies and we want to be able to keep up with that agenda.”

He also hopes that it will also help to take some pressure off Belford Medical Practice.

