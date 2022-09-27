Tom Clark, 27, is attempting the world-famous race for World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).

In 2018, he returned home to Bedlington for Christmas, which is when he first noticed his dad, Peter, was limping.

They thought little of it as Peter tended to be accident-prone, so it came as a shock when the family unexpectedly received some devastating news – that Peter had terminal prostate cancer which had spread to his hips, legs, and spine, causing the limp.

Talking about his decision to tackle the 26.2-mile route, Tom said: “Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a parent, especially at the age of 24.

"In memory of my inspiration, my anchor, and my ultimate phone-a-friend Peter Ivor Clark – I will be running the London Marathon, raising money for WCRF.

“My dad was also a regular runner and raised money for cancer charities up until his death, so it seems fitting for me to continue his legacy”.

WCRF supports life-changing research into the prevention and survival of cancer through diet, nutrition, body weight and physical activity. One of its cancer prevention recommendations is to be physically active in everyday life – which can include running.

Tom Clark as a young boy, with his dad Peter.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “We know that not everyone will want to run a marathon, but there are other exercises they can do, such as swimming, cycling, walking and dancing. WCRF’s other recommendations include maintaining and having a healthy weight and diet.

Hannah Burgess, fundraising manager at the WCRF, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Tom for his fantastic support and dedication to our work – his father would be proud. Thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Thim, we can continue to help the public make more informed lifestyle choices to help reduce their risk of cancer.”

Tom has completed runs before, his first being the Great North Run 2019, where his dad celebrated him crossing the finish line.

To support Tom’s fundraising efforts, visit his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomclarkmarathon2022