A Bedlington family have raised over £29k for a piece of equipment that could help their six-year-old boy walk for the first time.

JJ, who suffers several medical conditions including cerebral palsy, has undergone 18 surgeries and spent his life so far in a wheelchair.

For the past seven months, his family have organised a number of fundraisers to try raise £28k to purchase an Innowalk – a life-changing piece of equipment which would allow JJ to experience the motion of walking and provide numerous health benefits.

In their latest push, JJ’s dad Jon Moore and some friends walked the entirety of Hadrian’s Wall across the bank holiday, finishing on August 24.

JJ's friends, family and teachers gathered to show their support.

The 84-mile walk took the team just two-and-a-half days and when reaching the finish line, Jon was thrilled to learn they had surpassed the target.

He said: “When we crossed the finish line, one of the lads who did the walk with us said ‘Check your GoFundMe,’ and he had put in the last £2600 we needed. I just dropped to my knees, everyone was crying. It was just a really nice moment.”

With just two left in the UK, the family have hit the fundraising goal just in time to not have to wait another 12 months an Innowalk to arrive and JJ’s mum, Nicole Dodd finally placed the order for the equipment which they hope will arrive this week..

The family are now organising a celebratory event JJ’s Big Night Out to take place in Bedlington. Jon added: “It’s going to be our way of saying thank you for everyone who has shared, donated or participated in the fundraising.”