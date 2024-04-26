Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has vacancies for its Council of Governors – public governors act as the eyes and ears of the communities the trust serves and help shape the future of services and care for patients.

This year, there are a total of 20 vacancies in the following constituencies: Berwick-upon-Tweed (4), Blyth Valley (4), Hexham (1), Wansbeck (4), North West Tyneside (1), Wallsend (2), North Shields (1), Whitley Bay (2), Rest of England (1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now open and completed forms must be returned by 5pm on Wednesday, May 15.

Sir Paul Ennals.

Northumbria Healthcare’s chairman, Sir Paul Ennals, said: “Health and care is such an important part of our lives and if you are interested in getting more involved in your NHS, then becoming a public governor is a perfect opportunity.

“Our governors act as the voice of residents and forge links with the communities we serve, ensuring that people’s views are front and centre of decisions that are made.”

Duties include holding non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board, reviewing the annual accounts and report, and representing the interests of the public in governance meetings, and you can find out more at www.northumbria.nhs.uk/governor-elections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To run for governor, you can apply online at www.cesvotes.com/northumbria2024 or request a nomination form by calling 0208 8899203.