He was joined by midwives Paula Thomas, Ailsa Wedderburn and Wendy Scott on the outing from the new £22.6 million Berwick Sports & Leisure Centre.

The event also highlighted opportunities to take part in the Kielder Marathon series of races on October 1-2.

Steve Cram said: “We all know how important getting active is for everyone’s physical and mental health, but simply repeating that statement time and again won’t change anything.

Steve Cram leading a group run from Berwick's new leisure centre.

"So, it’s brilliant that Northumberland County Council has invested in this excellent new facility and we’re delighted to be working with Active Northumberland and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to really push the message about the support available to residents.

"Talking of pushing, as midwives who work at the heart of the community, Paula, Ailsa and Wendy are fantastic ambassadors and I am sure that they will encourage more people to take up running and join us at Kielder in October.”

Active Northumberland is offering couch to 5K support to residents at the Berwick site and its other centres across the county, with the aim of attracting new runners who will consider making a Kielder Marathon race their autumn target.

Northumbria Healthcare is part of an Active Hospitals pilot, which seeks to train healthcare professionals to promote physical activity and signpost patients to resources or support services for physical activity.

Steve Cram is encouraging runners to take part in the Kielder Marathon series of events.

Ruth Stevens, its coordinator, said: “Any kind of physical activity and movement is beneficial and can boost your physical, mental and social wellbeing, which is why we are so keen to ensure that our staff can be active themselves and can also explain and promote the benefits to patients.

"Whether it’s running a marathon, exploring the fantastic Northumberland countryside or something much smaller, every movement counts and it’s all about discovering the right activity for you.”

Brenda Longstaff, Northumbria Healthcare’s head of charity, added: “As an NHS charity, we are only too aware of the benefits that physical activity and enjoying the outdoors can have on people’s health and wellbeing, which is why we’re delighted that Bright is the main charity partner for this year’s Kielder Marathon once again.”

To book a place, visit www.kieldermarathon.com.