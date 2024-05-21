Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland gym instructor has a “different perspective” on life as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury.

Speaking during Brain Injury Awareness Week, Andy Connor said he feels like a different person five years after a serious karting accident left his parents fearing for his life.

Andy, from Ashington, crashed while going 120mph during a superkart race in Northern Ireland in 2019, leaving the then 23-year-old with bleeding and swelling on the brain as well as eight blood clots.

Surgeons had to remove part of his skull following the accident and he was in a coma at Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital for two months before he could be moved to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Andy crashed while going 120mph during a superkart race in Northern Ireland. (Photo by CNTW NHS Trust)

He said: “I remember little things from before the accident but I cannot remember travelling to Belfast.

“I remember waking up in the hospital after being in a coma, and could not believe how long I had been there.”

Andy’s dad was with him when the accident happened. Andy said: “It was awful for my mam and dad.

“They had to keep flying back and forth to Belfast and did not know whether I would wake up, or what I would be like if I did.”

Andy Connor had a serious brain injury five years ago. (Photo by CNTW NHS Trust)

After he was discharged from hospital Andy was referred to Northumberland Head Injuries Service, run by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne, and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, to undergo a year of rehabilitation improving his memory and cognitive skills.

The service supports people over 16 who have sustained a traumatic brain injury, including with rehab and social care.

Andy said: “I received great care from the head injuries service. I feel like they really cared about trying to get me back on track.

“I do not think I will ever fully get back to how I was before but I am doing alright, I am getting there.”

Five years on from the accident, Andy still sometimes struggles with his memory and balance, and can sometimes take a while to process information.

He said: “If I am a bit slow or cannot hear, people can be quite short with you. Sometimes I struggle with listening and have to write everything down.

“People do not realise there is anything wrong with me. I just look like a normal person. You would not know I had had a brain injury.

“People can think I am stupid but they do not know if you are struggling or what you might find more difficult.”

Andy has, however, taken some positives from his experience after changing from a career in construction to his current role in a gym.

He said: “My experience has opened up new opportunities for me. If it was not for my accident I would not be doing the job I do now, which I really enjoy.

“It is sociable and I feel like I am helping people.

“I am a lot more empathetic with people now. My accident has definitely given me a different perspective.