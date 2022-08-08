Staff at Ashington Grange Care Home were delighted to receive an impressive CQC report that rated the home as ‘good’ in all areas of standards of care.

The report helps demonstrate that the home is providing high standards of care for residents, and that it is safe, effective, caring, responsible, and well-led.

Staff at the home, owned by care company HC-One, were also praised by relatives for their efforts in protecting residents during the Covid pandemic, with the staff implementing a stringent set of infection prevention and control measures such as mandatory testing and hand sanitisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Ashington Grange Care Home hold up a banner showing their 'good' CQC report.

Inspectors also praised managers and staff for being clear about their roles, understanding quality performance, risks and regulatory requirements, continuous learning and improving care.

Ashington Grange Care Home manager, Andrea Pringle, said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out."

Managing director, Nicola Bales, added: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”