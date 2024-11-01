An Ashington care assistant has won a prestigious 15 year service award from Barchester Healthcare to celebrate her long service at Station Court Care Home.

Ann White began working for Barchester Healthcare in 2009 and has been dedicated to residents and their relatives, ensuring their needs are met, ever since.

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Ann has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Ann White, celebrating 15 Years of Service at Station Court Care Home.

Sarah Kelly, general manager of Station Court Care Home is proud of Ann’s achievement: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Ann, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.”

Station Court care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care, and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.