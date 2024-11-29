Cygnus Support supports Northumberland residents through counselling, psychotherapy, education, training, coaching and social prescribing.
Ashington based mental health and wellbeing charity celebrate 40 years of serving their local community
By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 17:17 BST
In 1984 Cygnus Support opened their doors in Ashington, and have been providing mental health and well-being services to people throughout Northumberland ever since.
