Ashington based mental health and wellbeing charity celebrate 40 years of serving their local community

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 17:17 BST
In 1984 Cygnus Support opened their doors in Ashington, and have been providing mental health and well-being services to people throughout Northumberland ever since.

Cygnus Support supports Northumberland residents through counselling, psychotherapy, education, training, coaching and social prescribing.

They were joined at the event by trustees, staff and volunteers past and present, and partners to share memories and talk to people who’ve been involved in the organisation to help celebrate this milestone.

1. Staff, trustees and volunteers attended the event

They were joined at the event by trustees, staff and volunteers past and present, and partners to share memories and talk to people who've been involved in the organisation to help celebrate this milestone.

Located on Council Road, you can find out more about the services they offer at www.cygnussupport.com.

2. Accessing support

Located on Council Road, you can find out more about the services they offer at www.cygnussupport.com.

