ESCAPE Family Support, which is based in Ashington, has provided what it calls a “county wide, community-led responise to drug and alcohol misuse in Northumberland” for the past 25 years.

Platinum is the highest possible accreditation handed out by Investors in People, and has been given to just two per cent of organisations.

The charity provides a range of interventions and services, including specialised support for carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it is based in Ashington, the charity helps people across the county fight addictions.

Jackie Axelby, board of trustees chairwoman, said: “Achieving the Investors in People Platinum Award is a monumental achievement for our charity.

"It is a testament to all the dedicated hard work of our staff and volunteers over the years, and the commitment from the board of trustees and the chief executive to support and invest in them.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We would like to congratulate ESCAPE Family Support.

"Platinum accreditation on We Invest in People is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places ESCAPE Family Support in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Councillor Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult wellbeing, said: “It is wonderful to see the help and support provided by ESCAPE over the past 25 years and it is fantastic example of a community identifying what is needed in their area, and working together to set something up.”

For support with alcohol or drug misuse, visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Care/Health.aspx#alcoholdrugs