North Shields-based Sum.Place have been selected to create the artwork.

Artists have been appointed to create a mobile sculpture for the new Berwick Community Hospital.

Bright, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s official charity, has appointed Nic Quinn and Colin Davies from art production practice Sum.Place.

The sculpture will hang inside the main entrance to welcome visitors, patients and staff.

Drawing inspiration from the open space in the atrium, the proposed sculpture involves suspending an arrangement of approximately 2000 fish, following the form of the River Tweed, from the ceiling.

To keep this project in line with the sustainability targets of the new-build and the Net Zero Northumbria action plan, each fish will be made from recycled NHS waste.

The manufacture of the sculpture will take place in Sum.Place’s studio in North Shields before being transported for installation in Berwick.

Creative workshops will be held to give residents the chance to meet the artists, take part in creative activities and learn more about the project.

They will take place on the following dates and times: Friday 28 March, 11am-1pm, Berwick Library; Friday 28 March, 2pm-5pm, Berwick Community Trust, The William Elder Building, Castlegate (ground floor conference room); Saturday 29 March, 9am-2pm, Berwick Market, Marygate.

Workshops are also being arranged to involve students at Berwick Academy and Northumbria NHS staff.

Colin Davies, creative director from Sum.Place said: “We’re thrilled to be involved in this project, especially during such a significant time for the people of Berwick.

"Art in public spaces has a profound impact on wellbeing, bringing joy to everyday moments and offering comfort in challenging times. We're excited to work with the local community to deliver an innovative installation that tells a story and positively reflects the town.”

Katie Dawson, healing arts programme manager at Bright, said: “The development of the new hospital is a fantastic opportunity for the arts because we have a blank canvas to work with.

"The atrium will have a high footfall so it’s an ideal location to have a positive impact and be seen by patients, visitors and staff. Berwick is known for having a strong sense of community, so we want people to be involved with this project and be proud to influence a milestone in the town’s history.”

The hospital is due to open later this year.