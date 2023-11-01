News you can trust since 1854
Annitsford charity Cancern North hopes cancer care conference can become annual event

NHS professionals, government bodies, and charities came together for an inaugural conference aimed at improving support and care for cancer patients in the region.
By Craig Buchan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
The event, hosted by Annitsford-based organisation Cancern North, brought together dozens or groups with the aim of creating a more holistic approach to cancer care.

Cancern is a network representing nearly 140 organisations involved in cancer care and research, aiming to help pool resources and make sure patients and their families get the right support at the right time.

The organisation’s chair, Maggie Bailey, said: “This was a very important conference for everyone who has been or will be touched by cancer.

Peter Beardsley with delegates at the conference, including Cancern's Maggie Bailey, left. (Photo by Steve Brock)Peter Beardsley with delegates at the conference, including Cancern's Maggie Bailey, left. (Photo by Steve Brock)
Peter Beardsley with delegates at the conference, including Cancern's Maggie Bailey, left. (Photo by Steve Brock)
“The north faces an alarming increase in cancer rates, with the highest incidence in the entire UK.

"Delegates recognised that the NHS cannot tackle cancer care single-handedly, and how valuable the community and voluntary sectors are working together to ensure that no one is deprived of the care they require.”

She added: “We are already planning next year's event, and we need to make this event accessible to the public to show them what we do and share our findings with social prescribing link workers and GPs.”

Former Newcastle United footballer Peter Beardsley was guest of honour at the conference, and pledged his help to many of the charities attending.

He said: “I am in a privileged position now where people still have respect for me and understand what I did as a footballer, and hopefully my help with these charities will make a difference to someone affected by cancer.

“It has been wonderful seeing behind the scenes and meeting so many caring and dedicated people.”

