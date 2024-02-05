Ambulance service launches new website for residents and patients across the North East
It features a user-friendly design, an interactive 360 virtual tour of its Fiat ambulances, a dedicated recruitment portal and enhanced overall user experience to patients, residents and potential future employees across the region.
Assistant director of communications and engagement at NEAS, Mark Cotton, said: “Our website – www.neas.nhs.uk – regularly receives more than 25,000 unique visitors every month, totalling more than 65,000 page views between them, and we expect this to rise with the new functionality and improved accessibility.
“Information about how to use our services should be readily available to all members of the public and we wanted to make sure that we tailored the information so that it’s accessible to people who need it in a different format.”
“This website demonstrates our commitment to public health by providing the public with accurate and reliable information, with accessibility at the heart of the design.”