Lydia hopes to improve her clients physical and mental health through fitness.

With a focus on improving both physical and mental health, she hopes to help her clients improve their overall mood and self-esteem in the aftermath of Covid-19 lockdowns and tough social distancing rules.

She said: "What I've been doing is promoting health and fitness, looking after your mental health because when you exercise it helps your mood. It helps you to feel better about yourself.

"Sometimes it's not about trying to get into shape or trying to lose weight, it's about getting your mental health right."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lydia has recently moved to a personal gym called ‘In The Zone’ where she does personal training.

Having began her business during the first national lockdown, Lydia entered into a rather business-hostile pandemic economy. Yet, knowing that risk, she decided to follow her passion and take the leap of starting her own fitness business amid the uncertainty of Covid.

"It’s just gone absolutely crazy,” she said.

"We’re doing body transformation plans, obviously doing one-to-one and group classe,s and the business within a year has just gone amazing.”

Since the onset of coronavirus, many have sought to improve their physical fitness as hospitalisation data shows that obesity and a lack of exercise can make a person more susceptible to a bad attack of Covid.

It can also impair recovery if a person’s immune system has been weakened by a poor diet or ill-health.

"I think with everything that's gone on and with people being at high risk of Covid people are starting to think 'actually, I need to start looking after myself a little bit more’,” Lydia added.

She says her clients have many different reasons for wanting to get fit or lose weight, but a common thread is a desire to improve mental health.

"Every client is completely different, everybody's got different goals,” she said.

“Doing something that I love is also completely rewarding."