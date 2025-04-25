Amble cancer patient calls for action to address dental health crisis as WI launches new campaign
Debra Clark, a member of Amble WI, is undergoing treatment for cancer, and has been denied access to NHS treatment.
"As a head and neck cancer patient, I need regular treatment and check-ups due to radiotherapy damage,” she explained.
"However, I find I am unable to register anywhere with an NHS dentist - and having to pay privately.
"I am retired and my last bill was £800, which is a huge fee for someone in my position. This can't be right, and the situation needs to change."
Research produced from a survey of around 1,000 WI members is the first of its kind to highlight that a lack of NHS dental services is having a devastating impact on women.
The national WI report also highlights that women are sacrificing seeing a dentist themselves to afford private dental care for their loved ones due to the lack of access to NHS dentistry.
Some are self-medicating with online-purchased temporary fillings, over the counter remedies, and overdosing on painkillers to alleviate oral pain, while others are forced to go to A&E for dental pain and travel across the UK and even abroad to find affordable dental care.
The WI’s Dental Health Matters campaign calls on the government to recognise and act on the impact of this dental health crisis on women by reviewing NHS contracts and providing more dental training places.
British Dental Association chair, Eddie Crouch, added: "The crisis in NHS dentistry is having a unique impact on women up and down the country. From pregnancy to menopause, as parents and as carers, access problems often hit women hardest.
“This service can have a future, but only if ministers are willing to pick up the pace and keep their promises. Until then, patients — especially women — will continue to pay the price."
This WI’s report calls for the Government to recognise that women are disproportionately affected by the dental health crisis, including the impact of pregnancy and menopause on dental health.
It also calls for the reform of NHS dental contracts, an increase in the NHS dental workforce and measures to make dental care affordable and accessible.
