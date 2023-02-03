The ‘Better Health and Wellbeing’ for All strategy has been launched. It recognises the region's health challenges – from lower life expectancy to some of the highest rates of child poverty in England – and has set some demanding targets.

Accompanied by some supporting goals, the four main goals are ‘longer and healthier lives’, ‘fairer outcomes’, ‘better health and care services’ and ‘giving our children the best start in life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan has been developed by the NHS, local councils and voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations, who have come together as an Integrated Care Partnership for the North East and North Cumbria.

Professor Sir Liam Donaldson.

This region has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in England and the second highest rates for heart and liver disease. Child poverty is double the England average in some areas.

Professor Sir Liam Donaldson, chairman of the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Our region has done a great deal to improve people’s health, but the statistics still make for difficult reading.

“Not everyone has the same opportunities to be healthy because of where they grow up, live and work – that's why we need to be ambitious and clear about what we want to change, together.

“We have set a vision and ambitions which we hope will reduce the gap between us and the rest of England, so that all our communities can live healthier and happier lives.”