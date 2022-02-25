Alnwick walking netball group seeks new recruits
An appeal has been made for new members to join a walking netball group.
The group meets every Wednesday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick.
The group’s Jacquie Edward said: “Walking netball is an enjoyable way to exercise for anyone, whether you have played netball in the dim and distant past or even recently.
"This is a game taken at a slightly less ferocious pace - and not too seriously. It really is great fun.
“It does exactly as it says on the tin... walking netball, no running or jumping allowed.
"If you would like to come and join us and try the game, you will be most welcome.”
Sessions are £4 per person but Willowburn are generously offering a free taster session to decide if it is a game for you.
Anyone interested in taking part or wanting more details can email [email protected] or call 01665 711856 and a date will be arranged for the free taster.