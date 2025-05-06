Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients and staff are now benefitting from a refurbished theatre and endoscopy suite at Alnwick Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1.8 million upgrade to the day unit is the latest in a series of projects by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to improve the facilities at the community hospital.

It follows the redevelopment of both the inpatient ward and the outpatient department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theatres and endoscopy department at Alnwick mean that some patients can have their procedures much closer to home, avoiding having to travel to the trust’s larger hospitals.

The theatre and endoscopy suite at Alnwick Infirmary have been refurbished.

The investment has resulted in enhanced patient experience, while providing staff with a modern and fit-for-purpose environment in which to deliver high-quality care.

Craig Ternent, operational services manager at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted that patients and staff are benefitting from the improved facilities at Alnwick and have no doubt that it will have a significant impact on patient and staff experience going forward.

“It is important to us that we continue to invest in our community hospitals like Alnwick, as we are committed to providing as much care as we can closer to people’s homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This refurbishment helps us future-proof the department to ensure we can keep delivering for patients at a high standard.”

The theatre at Alnwick deals with day cases with orthopaedic, plastics, general and oral surgery operations taking place there each week.

The endoscopy unit means that patients from Alnwick and surrounding areas can have important procedures to help diagnose them quickly and effectively.

Key upgrades include new flooring throughout clinical areas, the installation of automated theatre doors, and general improvements to enhance both patient and staff experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability was a major focus, with the installation of two high-efficiency air handling units to ensure safe and fresh air circulation.

Health and safety were also prioritised, with the installation of new fire doors and smoke dampers to strengthen safety measures across the department.

Jonny Watson, deputy director of commercial and capital projects at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “We’re delighted to have completed this important project at Alnwick Infirmary.

“These upgrades will not only improve staff working environments and provide patients with a more comfortable experience during their time with us, but also support the refurbishment of theatres at Hexham General Hospital.”