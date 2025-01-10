Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run gym in Alnwick has recently undergone significant upgrades, including the addition of a new class area dedicated to functional fitness in time for the New Year.

Urban Fitness launched as a gym in June last year on the Sawmill Industrial Estate, focusing on providing a welcoming space for strength and cardiovascular training.

However, over the past few months, some major refurbishments have been carried out in the premises including the creation of a fully-equipped class area and a dedicated plate-loaded room.

The gym, run by Jonny Packard and his wife Joanna, a personal trainer, has also introduced coach-led functional fitness classes called ‘U-Fit,’ which have launched this earlier month.

Owners of Urban Fitness, Jonny and Joanne Packard have a combined 24 years of experience in the fitness industry.

Jonny explained, “When we took over, some equipment needed servicing, so we had it repaired and upgraded. We’ve also invested in fixing the roof and adding brand-new equipment in the class area.

More upgrades are coming to the gym this spring: "Any income the gym generates is reinvested back into improving it. In April, we’re bringing in another £20,000 worth of equipment, redoing the flooring in the main gym, and upgrading some cardio machines.”

“The new classes have been a hit. While functional fitness can feel intimidating at first, we focus on making it inclusive and accessible for everyone.

He added: “We’re all about providing a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for people to train. As a family-run business, our goal is to serve the community with a gym experience everyone can enjoy.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.urbanfitnessalnwick.co.uk/