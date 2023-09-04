News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick event part of aim to create hope through action this World Suicide Prevention Day

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Northumberland County Council is working in partnership with Tyneside and Northumberland Mind and Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST

Community engagement stands are in towns across Northumberland, including Alnwick Library on Friday, September 8 from 10am to 1pm.

The aim is to raise awareness and bring to light a specific aspect of suicide prevention. This year’s theme is ‘creating hope through action’.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for mental health and wellbeing, said: “Supporting World Suicide Prevention Day gives us the opportunity to get people talking about mental health and to signpost help and support for those who are finding things tough.”

Alnwick Playhouse.Alnwick Playhouse.
“By creating hope through action, we can show people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we do care and want to support them. Our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.”

