Alnwick event part of aim to create hope through action this World Suicide Prevention Day

Community engagement stands are in towns across Northumberland, including Alnwick Library on Friday, September 8 from 10am to 1pm.

The aim is to raise awareness and bring to light a specific aspect of suicide prevention. This year’s theme is ‘creating hope through action’.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for mental health and wellbeing, said: “Supporting World Suicide Prevention Day gives us the opportunity to get people talking about mental health and to signpost help and support for those who are finding things tough.”

