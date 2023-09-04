Alnwick event part of aim to create hope through action this World Suicide Prevention Day
Community engagement stands are in towns across Northumberland, including Alnwick Library on Friday, September 8 from 10am to 1pm.
The aim is to raise awareness and bring to light a specific aspect of suicide prevention. This year’s theme is ‘creating hope through action’.
Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for mental health and wellbeing, said: “Supporting World Suicide Prevention Day gives us the opportunity to get people talking about mental health and to signpost help and support for those who are finding things tough.”
“By creating hope through action, we can show people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we do care and want to support them. Our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling.”