Alnwick arts and craft centre supporting wellbeing through creativity

The Alnwick Arts and Crafts Centre team, with a student helper.

Artist Fiona White opened the centre on Bondgate Within in October 2017 to provide arts and crafts sessions to people of all abilities and ages.

One of the main objectives was to provide a space and affordable tutoring to aid wellbeing through active participation in creative activities and learning.

Northumberland Recovery College is co-ordinated by Mental Health Concern, and is a collaboration of partners who want to make it easy for everyone to access learning and activities that promote wellbeing and good mental health.

The college is open to any adult living in Northumberland who wants to improve their own wellbeing and/or the health and wellbeing of someone they care for or support.

Alnwick Art and Crafts is hosting introductory events: Wellbeing Book Club (Wednesday, November 24, 1pm-3pm); Coffee Morning (Saturday, November 27, 10am-12pm); and an Arts Taster Session (Saturday, December 8, 1pm-3pm)

Full details are available on www.alnwickartcentre.co.uk. Places must be booked through the Recovery College.

The Recovery College is also seeking funding to support people recovering their mental health to attend classes at the centre. This will be a great step forward as currently any costs to subsidise classes are paid for by the centre itself or through donations by individuals. If funding through the Recovery College is agreed it will open up the opportunity to many more people in our area.

You can find out more about the college, and what else is on in your area, on their website: northumberlandrecoverycollege.co.uk

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.