Age UK Northumberland share that there are spaces available at its Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (MCST) dementia group in Alnwick.

The group offers support for people living with mild to moderate dementia, helping to maintain cognitive function and promote social connection through stimulating and engaging activities.

MCST is a nationally recognised, evidence-based programme designed to maintain cognitive function and support wellbeing in those with dementia.

Delivered in a friendly, small-group setting, sessions include a variety of stimulating and engaging activities – from discussion and word games to music, reminiscence, and gentle movement.

The Alnwick group is part of Age UK Northumberland’s network of dementia support services across the county. The charity also provides information, advice, and practical help for people living with dementia and their families.

The sessions take place on Wednesdays at St James' Church, and referrals can be made by health professionals, carers, or individuals themselves.

To refer or find out more, call 01670 784 800.