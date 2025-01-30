Age UK Northumberland have partnered with Cramlington Town Council to provide dementia support groups
The group sessions are designed for over 50s who are living with dementia and involve a range of fun and interactive activities such as games, music, art, cooking and exercise classes.
The sessions have been proven to improve mood, memory and cognition. The new Cramlington group will add to Age UK Northumberland’s existing portfolio of groups in Ashington, Alnwick, Morpeth and Hexham.
Amy Whyte, chief executive of Age UK Northumberland said: “We’re delighted to launch this new group in Cramlington. The weekly sessions are specifically designed to help with mood, movement and memory through participation in fun and interactive activities.
She said: "The groups also provide a valuable opportunity for carers to socialise, benefit from peer support and access valuable resources”.
Cramlington Town mayor, Helen Morris added, “This initiative demonstrates Cramlington Town Council’s commitment to supporting the local community and enhancing the quality of life for residents living with dementia.”
The workshops, which are also known as Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy, provide the only non-drug treatment recommended to improve memory and thought processes, independence and well-being by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The group will take place every Monday from 2pm till 4pm at Cramlington Town Council Community Room, in Manor Walks Shopping Centre.
To find out more, people can call Age UK Northumberland’s reception team on 01670 784 800 or email: [email protected]
