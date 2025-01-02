Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coastal Therapies has opened in Amble offering breathwork workshops and gut health and aesthetic treatments – with the ethos of ‘treating the mind, body and skin as a whole’.

Based on Amble High Street within Grayscale Tattoo Studio, the clinic hosted their launch event on December 17, giving customers the chance to ask questions and experience mini taster sessions of what is on offer.

The owner of the new business venture said: “In 2010, I restudied and gained my degree in Complementary and Alternative Therapies to gain more insight to health and wellness.

“As a rule, we treat the symptom not the cause, a quick fix – but we need to get back to basics and treat the mind and body holistically, inside and out, as a whole.

“The aim is to gain a traction of unique wellbeing practitioners who offer a variety of personal and group sessions for people in a small safe place setting.”

Expanding on the unique services that will be available, she said: “This is why we are so pleased to secure Claire from ThreeSixty Fusion as a first collaboration who will be doing 9D Breath work workshops once a month.

“We are also bringing in Zinzino science proven health and wellness supplement company for 2025, this allows us to do blood tests which we send off to be analysed and acquire exactly what the body is missing.”

"If we can build a support network, it will be a fabulous 2025.”

For more information or to enquire about bookings, visit their Facebook page.