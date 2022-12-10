The North of England Commissioning Support Unit (NECSU) is urging patients not to attend accident and emergency unless their condition is serious or life-threatening.

Instead for less serious ailments people are advised to visit their local pharmacy or call 111 for advice and action.

A&Es are seeing additional pressure by parents concerned about possible strep A in their children.

Accident and emergency departments are under intense pressure.

The NECSU stated: “If your condition is not life threatening we are encouraging people to think about alternatives such as pharmacy and 111 online first – https://111.nhs.uk/, and only attend A&E or call 999 if they have serious or life-threatening emergencies.

"If people are unsure where to go for medical advice we ask that they visit NHS 111 online - https://111.nhs.uk/ in the first instance.

"NHS 111 can help people make direct appointments at surgeries, pharmacies and urgent treatment centres and they can send an ambulance for serious or life-threatening issues.

"As many services are also under additional pressure due to parents being concerned about their children and possible strep A.”

The NHS says most strep A infections are mild and easily treated. More information can be found on the NHS website including what symptoms to look for, when to seek medical help and what to do in an emergency. Visit http://nhs.uk/strep-a

