Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GPs and other health professionals can refer individuals who would benefit from physical activity to help improve their medical conditions. A fully qualified member of the fitness team will assess their needs and abilities and provide them with two supervised activity sessions a week over a six-month period.

The programme has successfully assisted hundreds of people with a wide range of medical conditions like issues with blood pressure, increased cardiovascular risk, diabetes, mental health and neurological conditions, such as mild Parkinson’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland said: “Most people are aware that being active is good for your health, but knowing what activities are suitable can be very daunting if you have a medical condition such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick.

“Being overweight or obese significantly increases a person's risk of having a stroke, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes so it is really important to try and maintain a healthy weight. That is not always easy and most of us struggle with our weight from time to time.

“That is where our experienced team of instructors can help. You don’t have to be fit to join. If you're not used to exercise, we will help you to start very gently and gradually build up your activity levels in a safe and supportive environment. We’ll also provide advice around diet and nutrition.”