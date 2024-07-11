Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of people have taken advantage of a new mental health service in Northumberland in the three months since it opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A safe haven known as The Bothy opened on April 1 this year, operated by Everyturn Mental Health as part of a partnership with Northumberland County Council and the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW).

It provides support for anyone experiencing mental health crisis of distress in the county, and is open from 2pm to 10pm 365 days a year. It does not require a GP referral.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the council’s health and wellbeing board, cabinet member Wendy Pattison said: “To say I am delighted with this is an understatement.

Mayor Kim McGuinness, Everyturn chief executive Adam Crampsie, and CNTW NHS Trust boss James Duncan at The Bothy in Ashington. (Photo by Everyturn)

"Mental health is a large part of my portfolio, and in the aftermath of Covid I was very concerned that so many residents were suffering with mental health issues, anxiety, and depression.

“I spoke with CNTW and they knew all about safe havens and had been discussing them. I also spoke to the Integrated Care Board (ICB) and I can honestly say they have been absolutely wonderful.

“We have the very first safe haven in the North East here in Northumberland. It is absolutely phenomenal and I cannot thank everyone enough.”

Jane Walker, Northumberland and North Tyneside’s head of mental health at the ICB, said: “The services offer support to people who identify as being in crisis, but do not meet the threshold for traditional crisis services. These individuals often fall through the gap in services.

“They really help to relieve pressures on systems and, more importantly, ensure people find the correct pathway for them. It was something we were really keen to have in place in Northumberland.”

Pasha Tanriverdi, head of development at Everyturn, said that the service had seen 158 people through the doors in its first quarter of operation, with the number increasing each month. He said this meant the service was progressing “as expected”.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, commented: “It’s such a wonderful thing you are doing for those in crisis with mental health in Northumberland.

“From a police perspective, it’s really welcome. I think there is more we can do to raise awareness, but this is really, really positive.”