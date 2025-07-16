Residential care home provider, Abbeyfield Northumbria, has appointed Chris Major as director of care and quality.

Working for Abbeyfield in Newcastle for 20 years, Chris was previously registered manager for Castle Farm residential care home, close to Jesmond Dene.

As Chris takes on a wider regional role, Lisa Bunting, who has worked at Castle Farm for ten years, steps up from deputy manager to manager, as she takes on the role vacated by Chris.

Abbeyfield Northumbria has a residential care home in Alnwick and supported living homes in Bamburgh and Berwick.

Peter Standfield, chief executive of Abbeyfield Northumbria, said: “Over the 20-year period that Chris has been with Abbeyfield she has demonstrated her commitment to ensuring the highest standards of resident care, quality, management and leadership. We are delighted that she has taken up this new role, which is thoroughly deserved.”

Chris said: “It is a great honour to take up the position of Director of Care and Quality. It carries huge responsibility and I am reassured that I have the support and backing of a very experienced senior management team and staff across all our homes who are just as committed as myself to ensuring the highest standards of care, quality and safeguarding are in place all the time.

“Abbeyfield Northumbria is part of a vibrant network of care homes that operates across the UK and internationally, under the umbrella of the Abbeyfield Movement. While resident wellbeing is the absolute priority, as a registered charity it also provides a very caring and supportive environment for all those that work for it.”