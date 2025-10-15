People struggling to stay in work because of health problems will get more support through an ambitious new scheme that is starting this month.

The WorkWell programme will help people tackle their health problems so they can stay in work – or get back to work. That means people who are at risk of having to stop working will get extra help with things like depression and anxiety, back problems, alcohol, smoking or gynaecological issues.

The £19million initiative was showcased at the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) as it starts to roll out across the region.

This pilot scheme, led by the ICB, is a partnership between the region's NHS, local councils and combined authorities, Department for Work and Pensions and voluntary and community organisations, with funding provided from the Government’s Health and Growth Accelerator scheme.

Dr Neil O'Brien, NHS chief medical officer at the ICB.

A string of new services will start over the coming months, including 25 WorkWell advisors offering one-to-one support in some GP practices, health and other local services.

The advisors will listen, make a plan and connect people with support services. This could include help with getting fitter, improving mental health, tackling money worries, getting therapy or dealing with drug or alcohol problems.

Dr Neil O’Brien, chief medical officer at the ICB, said: “Doctors often see patients who need a bit more help than just medical treatment and WorkWell will make it possible to connect them to that broader support with getting back on track.

“A WorkWell advisor can help you focus on the positive steps you can take.

“At times they might help to discuss adjustments with your employer, or explore other opportunities for work.”