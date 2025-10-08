A series of stakeholder events have taken place to mark the launch of the Healthy Families Plan in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the Growing Healthy Northumberland 0-19 Service, Northumberland Family Hubs and Northumberland County Council, they outlined how the service will support a shared vision for children, young people and their families, contributing to the delivery of the Healthy Child Programme.

The Northumberland Healthy Families Plan sets out a collaborative approach to improving outcomes for families across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It describes the service offer covering 0-5 (health visiting), 5-19 public health, including the National Child Measurement Programme, infant feeding, emotional health and resilience, and safeguarding.

Service, health and Family Hubs representatives in Northumberland, and Coun Eve Chicken.

Eve Chicken, portfolio holder for public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “The Healthy Families Plan will support our shared vision for children, young people, and their families.

“It is great opportunity to work together to give our young people the best possible start in life.

“Tackling inequalities and making sure everyone has the same life chances wherever they live and grow up is a priority us at for the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was developed in partnership between Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Ashley Iceton, head of public health nursing 0-19 Gateshead and Northumberland at the trust, said: “Through the 0-19 Northumberland Healthy Families Plan, we offer a service that is universal in reach, personalised to individual needs and delivered by the right person, at the right place, at the right time.

“By working collaboratively, we focus on shared outcomes and targeted interventions to improve the lives of children and families across Northumberland.”