A multi-agency plan to support families in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
A series of stakeholder events have taken place to mark the launch of the Healthy Families Plan in Northumberland.

Hosted by the Growing Healthy Northumberland 0-19 Service, Northumberland Family Hubs and Northumberland County Council, they outlined how the service will support a shared vision for children, young people and their families, contributing to the delivery of the Healthy Child Programme.

The Northumberland Healthy Families Plan sets out a collaborative approach to improving outcomes for families across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It describes the service offer covering 0-5 (health visiting), 5-19 public health, including the National Child Measurement Programme, infant feeding, emotional health and resilience, and safeguarding.

Service, health and Family Hubs representatives in Northumberland, and Coun Eve Chicken.placeholder image
Service, health and Family Hubs representatives in Northumberland, and Coun Eve Chicken.

Eve Chicken, portfolio holder for public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “The Healthy Families Plan will support our shared vision for children, young people, and their families.

“It is great opportunity to work together to give our young people the best possible start in life.

“Tackling inequalities and making sure everyone has the same life chances wherever they live and grow up is a priority us at for the council.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plan was developed in partnership between Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Ashley Iceton, head of public health nursing 0-19 Gateshead and Northumberland at the trust, said: “Through the 0-19 Northumberland Healthy Families Plan, we offer a service that is universal in reach, personalised to individual needs and delivered by the right person, at the right place, at the right time.

“By working collaboratively, we focus on shared outcomes and targeted interventions to improve the lives of children and families across Northumberland.”

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice