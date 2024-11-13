Barbara Short, whose lung cancer was found during a screening programme in 2022, with her family.

An NHS screening programme aimed at finding lung cancer early is now underway across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible patients will be invited to take part in the NHS targeted lung health checks scheme on a rolling basis from now through to 2027.

The programme aimed current or former smokers aged 55 to 74 and the checks will be delivered by specialist staff at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as talking through potential symptoms with dedicated lung nurses, some patients will be invited to undergo a low-dose CT scan.

Lung cancer currently causes more deaths than any other cancer in the UK however, it is curable if caught early and so spotting problems could save lives.

David Cooper, consultant respiratory physician for Northumbria Healthcare, said: “The difference in treatment and outcomes if we find lung cancer early is huge, so I would urge people to have their checks when they are contacted by the programme.

“We will be offering a check to everyone eligible in Northumberland and North Tyneside, but it will take some time so I would also ask people to be patient with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, if you have any concerns about symptoms such as a cough you can’t get rid of, coughing up blood, being short of breath, or an ache or pain when breathing or coughing, please contact your GP as soon as possible.”

David Cooper, consultant respiratory physician for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

This follows a screening pilot in 2022 from Northumbria Healthcare to detect lung cancer in its early stages.

From 420 patients, the team found 18 cancers, 17 of which were in the early stages and able to receive curative treatment.

One of those treated was grandmother of two, Barbara Short, who said: “I wasn’t completely shocked when the scans and biopsy showed that I had lung cancer after I had smoked for so many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you hear those words, you imagine the worst, but I’m a positive person and all I could think is that I want to watch my grandchildren grow up.

“I had surgery to remove the cancer and the care I received was outstanding. I feel so grateful that my cancer was caught early. I dread to think what might’ve happened if I hadn’t accepted the offer of an early scan.”

For more information visit: www.northumbria.nhs.uk/lung-checks