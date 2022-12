Inspections have been carried out at 27 Northumberland establishments and, thankfully, most have passed with flying colours.

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Loaning Meadows, Berwick-Upon-Tweed; rated on December 12

Hygiene ratings have been issued to 27 Northumberland establishments.

• Rated 5: Small World Cafe at 27-28 Market Place, Hexham; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Campbell & Rowley at Yarridge Road, Hexham; rated on December 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Fratelli's at Bell Villas, Ponteland; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Samms at 7 Merton Road, Ponteland; rated on December 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Hook at 19 Main Street, North Sunderland; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Ocean Club at Seafield Road, Seahouses; rated on November 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: One Coffee One at 2 King Street, Seahouses; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Raffaello's at 31 The Square, Guide Post; rated on November 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Milan Restaurant at 2 High Street, Wooler; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Wansbeck Cafe at 6 Armstrong Way, North Seaton Industrial Estate, Ashington; rated on November 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Dobbies Heighley Gate at Morpeth; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Sherkhan at 2 Market Place, Alnwick; rated on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 1: Alnmouth Golf Club at Foxton Drive, Alnmouth; rated on November 10

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Maguires Bar at Ord House Caravan Park, East Ord; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: The Forum (Wetherspoons) at Market Place, Hexham; rated on December 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Anglers Arms at Longframlington; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: The Black Swan at 26 Narrowgate, Alnwick; rated on November 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Block & Tackle at Blackthorn Way, Fallowfield, Ashington; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Deuces Bar & Lounge at 12 Bridge Street, Blyth; rated on November 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cindy & Millies Takeaway at 24 Market Place, Wooler; rated on December 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Benny Blue's at 9 Park Avenue, Bedlington; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Spice Delight at 13-15 West Wylam Drive, West Wylam; rated on December 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Ashwood Drive, Ashwood Business Park, Ashington; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Subway at Ashwood Drive, Ashwood Business Park, Ashington; rated on November 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 3: Broadway Chop Suey at 12 Broadway Circle, Blyth; rated on November 10