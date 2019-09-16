Zebra crossing improves road safety near Alnwick high school
Students returned to the Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick earlier this month to find a small but significant change to their route - a new zebra crossing.
The crossing, which will also help pedestrians access the new retail park, was a surprise to students who walk to school.
“It makes a bit of a difference but might have been more helpful by the bus stop higher up the road,” said Becca Pitcher, a sixth form student who recently passed her test so also drives the route.
The modification is minor compared to the changes seen in the previous three years by students who had returned to a new site in 2016, temporary classrooms in 2017 and a finished extension in 2018.
The new Year 7, the biggest intake the school has seen, have settled in well and are able to enjoy the facilities without any building disruption.