Young Voices, Bands and Banners Bring Mining Heritage to Life at NCEA Trust's Annual Miners’ Picnic

Held at the Josephine Butler Campus in Ashington, the event brought together pupils from Thomas Bewick, James Knott, Warkworth, Grace Darling, and Bishop’s Primary Schools for a vibrant day of music, heritage, and creativity.

The festivities opened with a spirited performance by the Duke’s Secondary School Wind Band. Younger pupils delighted in recognising former classmates among the performers and were inspired by the opportunity to talk with older students about their musical journeys — with some even stepping up to conduct the band themselves.

A powerful “Big Sing” followed, led by Bill Elliott of Beamish Museum, recently named UK Museum of the Year. Bill visited each participating school in the weeks leading up to the event, delivering workshops on traditional mining songs and sharing personal stories, artefacts, and family history from generations of North East miners.

“I’m very happy and privileged to be involved in such a worthwhile project, which puts the children in touch with their heritage in a fun and enjoyable way,” said Bill.

The celebrations continued with a banner parade, where each school proudly showcased handcrafted banners created in collaboration with artist Justine Fox from Creative Remakery. Made in the style of traditional “proggy mats,” the banners reflected the community spirit and creativity of the pupils. This year marked the first appearance of Warkworth Primary School, who joined the Trust in 2020.

Live music added to the energy of the day, performed by a community band featuring musicians from across the NCEA music team, local brass bands, and wider community members. The ensemble performed a diverse set including Rule Britannia, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, The Can Can, and traditional hymns.

Rebecca Glanville, Head of Primary Music at NCEAT, said:

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the musicians who gave their time freely to help make the day such a memorable experience for our pupils. Their generosity and enthusiasm helped to create a truly special atmosphere that will stay with the children for years to come.”

Tony Griffiths, of Jayess Newbiggin Brass Band and Regional Secretary for the North of England Brass Band Championships, added:

“It’s important to celebrate the link between our mining and cultural heritage. The children experience the importance of community music-making. It’s always a pleasure to be part of this event.”

After lunch, pupils participated in a peg doll-making workshop led by Justine Fox. Each class selected a winning design, and every child took home their handmade peg doll as a memento. Justine praised the pupils’ creativity and noted the importance of events that allow children to engage in hands-on, expressive learning.

The day concluded with beaming faces and a renewed sense of pride in Northumberland’s heritage.

Rebecca Glanville reflected:

“It’s a real privilege to help bring our schools together to celebrate something as meaningful as our mining heritage. I’m passionate about making sure our children feel connected to where they come from — and events like this help them see how proud we can be of our past. Watching their joy as they sing, create, and learn is the most rewarding part of all. I’m grateful to work with such dedicated staff, talented musicians, and inspiring pupils who make it all possible.”

