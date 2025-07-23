Young photographers shine in new exhibition from Northumberland SEN school

New photography exhibitions showcasing the work of primary-aged pupils from The Dales School – a specialist school for children with special educational needs – have opened at Blyth Community Hospital and Wansbeck General Hospital.

The exhibitions are the result of a photography-based learning programme titled Talking Cameras, delivered by creative education organisation The Forge and supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

The initiative gave pupils the chance to work with professional photographers Madeleine Waller, Victoria Doyle, and Lindsay Duncanson, exploring portraits, landscape and abstract photography in both school and outdoor settings.

Tony Harrington, of The Forge, said: “We have been working with The Dales for more than five years, and it has been fantastic to watch the children’s photography skills grow. The standard of their work is so high it wouldn’t look out of place in a gallery.

Students from the Ashdale site pose with their exhibition at Wansbeck General.

“We were delighted to collaborate with Bright to showcase this exceptional work in a public space - especially one so meaningful to the children and their families. Knowing they may see their own art in a place they use is truly rewarding.”

While the programme supported curriculum learning, it was largely led by the children themselves, who were encouraged to capture images that reflected their interests, ideas, and view of the world.

Liz Sanderson, The Dales’ assistant headteacher, said: "The children at The Dales School have created some amazing photographs working with our photographers Madeleine, Victoria and Lindsay.

“They have developed their independence, communication and creativity throughout the project and are very proud of their achievements, as are we."

Students from the Blythdale site pose with the exhibition at Blyth Community Hospital.

The exhibitions have been organised by Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity as part of their healing arts programme, which brings art into NHS settings to support the health and well-being of patients, staff, and visitors.

Mel Davidson, matron at Blyth Community Hospital, said: "It's great to see this exhibition on display at Blyth. It really brightens up the area and brings a smile to our patients, staff, and visitors."

Research findings from the Talking Cameras programme will be published by The Forge, and more information about their ongoing work can be found at www.intheforge.com