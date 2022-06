Prize-winners pictured with members of Alnwick in Bloom.

Judges were delighted with the number and standard of the entries and announced the winners at a presentation evening in Alnwick Garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning young artists are seen with the judges and competition organisers.

Prize-winners came from Swansfield Park Primary School, St Paul's RC Primary School and Barndale House School.