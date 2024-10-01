Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils in Cramlington came up with some magical ways to inspire families to get more active during International Walk to School Month.

Schools across Northumberland are taking part in the annual campaign, organised in the UK by charity Living Streets, that sees pupils celebrate the joys of walking and wheeling to school.

Young wizards from Eastlea Primary School are manning the school gates handing out reward stickers to those who walk, cycle or scoot to school.

Organised by Brainwaves – the elected members of the school council – it is one of a series of fun events and activities taking place throughout October, including running challenges, bike rides, rugby and litter picking.

Pupils from Eastlea Primary School are supporting International Walk to School Month.

Brainwaves member, Theo, said: “When people walk, scoot or cycle to school, we’re handing out stickers and it really encourages them to get more active and get fresh air.”

Abi added: “We’ve been planning everything and yesterday we also did a run around the yard and it helps everyone to get fitter and healthier.”

Headteacher, Emma Beeston, said: “Our Brainwaves team have done an amazing job organising a whole month of fun activities that are creating a real buzz and getting our whole school community excited about being more active.

“It has been brilliant to see so many of our pupils and families getting involved.”

Northumberland County Council’s Big Northumberland Gear Change campaign aims to get more people thinking twice before picking up their car keys, given that a third of all trips made in the county are less than 5km.

The switch aims to improve physical and mental health, while also helping the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member for Inspiring Young People said: “In Northumberland, Walk to School Month is a key chance to highlight the importance of sustainable travel for the journey to school and also reduce congestion at the school gate.

“We have many schools across the county taking part and it’s inspiring to hear how passionate our young people are about promoting active travel.”

To find out more and get involved with the project please visit: https://www.northumberlandgearchange.co.uk/