Young artists display their skills at school exhibition

Budding artists took inspiration from around the globe when they showcased their talents at a Newcastle school’s annual Art Exhibition.

Almost 200 children from Nursery to Year 6 took part in Big Art Week at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Cullercoats, where they enjoyed five days devoted to artistic expression and creativity.

“All classes in school came off their usual timetable, and all our work for the week was based on the theme we chose for this year,” explained Headteacher Colette Bland. “The theme this year was Art in Different Cultures.

“They explored their chosen culture, looking at artists or art work rooted in that culture, appraising the works, identifying the skills and techniques used to create the art, learning these skills and techniques, and then, inspired by the artist or culture, were encouraged to use these skills and techniques to create their own works of art.”

All staff members were involved in the event at St Mary’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“They chose the focus for their classes, they planned the lessons and tasks for the week, and ensured that all resources needed were available,” continued Mrs Bland.

“They modelled techniques and provided opportunities for children to develop and practise these. They encouraged and supported the children to create their own works.

“They also mounted and displayed the work from their class for our exhibition.”

The three-day Art Exhibition ran from Wednesday to Friday and saw the school hall transformed into a gallery, where parents, family, friends and members of the community were all able to view the children’s masterpieces.

“The highlight of the event was the children learning new skills and techniques, and using these to create amazing art work – and seeing their sense of pride in their work, and their excitement at showing work to their family and friends,” said Mrs Bland.

The art extravaganza has become a regular fixture in the school calendar, and has been taking place for over 12 years.

“Big Art Week is important because it allows the children to become completely immersed in art, to have a period of in-depth focus on a theme or artist, to learn new skills and techniques, and to produce high quality pieces of work which they are really proud of,” added Mrs Bland.

“It supports and develops their creativity, and really boosts their self-esteem.”