Year 6 school leavers from across Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Year 6 pupils in Northumberland have come to the end of their days at primary school.

They’ll be off to secondary school in September and, in years to come, will look back on their early years at school with great fondness.

Swansfield Park Primary School

1. Swansfield Park Primary School

Swansfield Park Primary School Photo: Swansfield Park Primary School

Shilbottle Primary School

2. Shilbottle Primary School

Shilbottle Primary School Photo: Shilbottle Primary School

St Paul's Primary School

3. St Paul's Primary School

St Paul's Primary School Photo: St Paul's Primary School

Whittingham Primary School

4. Whittingham Primary School

Whittingham Primary School Photo: Whittingham Primary School

