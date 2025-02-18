Construction of Northumberland College’s £52m sustainable Ashington Campus has begun after receiving full approval from the Department for Education (DfE).

The project will provide state-of-the-art academic and technical facilities aligned to industry and regional skills priorities, bringing economic and education benefits for Northumberland.

Construction and development group, Bowmer and Kirkland have been appointed as design and build contractors for the campus, which will be one of government-led educational buildings with design standards, net zero, and sustainability at the heart of its construction and operation.

Led by Education Partnership North East and Northumberland College, a 5.7-acre site will be developed at Advance Northumberland’s Wansbeck Park.

CGI of the proposed Northumberland College campus in Ashington.

The site will feature three buildings including, an Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Construction Skills Centre, a further and higher education centre incorporating a discrete hub for young people with special educational needs and disabilities, and a Student Life Centre.

Wider facilities include dedicated dining facilities, a large theatre space, employment, careers, financial, welfare and study support service, specialist labs, industry standard workshops and immersive learning environments.

Plans for the campus, due to open in 2026 , came before Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee in June 2024 and were unanimously approved.

Ellen Thinnesen, CEO of Education Partnership North East, said: “We have worked closely with the DFE over several years to achieve to this landmark moment.

CGI of the planned Ashington campus' teaching building.

“This major financial investment will not only enhance local access to technical and academic pathways linked employment and higher-level study, but it will also play a major role in the regeneration of Ashington.

“I am increasingly grateful to the DfE for their full backing of this transformative and visionary project.”

Darren Stoker, regional construction director for Bowmer and Kirkland, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by the Department for Education to design and deliver Ashington Campus.

“It is exciting to be part of the process that will provide such a fantastic and innovative building for Ashington and the Northeast in general.”

An artist's impressions of how the new Ashington Campus will look.

The new campus will introduce a range of new apprenticeship and technical pathways, as well as academic A-Levels, supporting education routes into meaningful employment or higher education.

The development is also being supported by a range of organisations and employers from across the county and wider North East, including Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust who recently signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a School of Health on campus.

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, said: “We are extremely proud to host this innovative new campus which lies at the heart of our mission to deliver positive change in Northumberland.”

Built using biophilic principles, an innovative concept used in the construction sector, architectural designs are intended to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment.

External spaces will be just as important, with the landscape surrounding the buildings incorporating planting strategies – which will act as solar screening – and rain gardens, while pathways will be made of carefully chosen sustainable materials.

To reduce its carbon footprint, sustainable designs, and materials along with Modern Methods of Construction will mean the campus will largely be built and manufactured off site before being assembled in Ashington.

The college has also been working on a sustainable transport plan, with the campus being located close to Ashington train station on the reopened Northumberland Line.