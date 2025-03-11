Work to construct a new secondary school in Amble is expected to start within days.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved the appointment of contractors Kier Construction.

The project will provide new school buildings for James Calvert Spence College.

It is expected that work will begin next Thursday, March 20 with a view to completing the build by September 2026.

A CGI image of what the new buildings at James Calvert Spence College will look like. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Planning permission for the demolition and rebuild of the school was secured in November 2023.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, portfolio holder for education Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said the new school was the final piece in the town’s regeneration.

He said: “Amble is now a premier tourism destination in the north of England – that was unthinkable 20 years ago. One of the last parts of the regeneration of the town is the rebuild of the school.

“The school has had its difficulties in the past, but is now rated ‘good’ by Ofsted after a long period of being in ‘requires improvement’. We did a lot of work to get standards up in that particular school.

“We will start construction a week on Thursday, and the school will open for pupils in 2026. This is council taxpayers’ money, not from the Department for Education. We are making this a reality.”

The new school buildings will use innovative technologies to create a net zero carbon in operation school, supporting the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Alongside the new school building, new and improved sports facilities will also be available to the local community including artificial and natural grass pitches, Multi-Use Games Areas and a sports hall.

The project forms part of a wider £39m package of works in schools across the Coquet partnership. The area has moved to a two-tier system, with first schools converted into primary schools and the former Amble Middle School converted into a 50-place special educational needs school, Barndale-by-the-sea.

Cllr Jeff Watson, who represents the Amble West with Warkworth ward, said: “This is something we have been waiting for, for a long time. I’m delighted it is happening.

“The plans are magnificent and it will be a great boost for Amble and for our children.”

Jenny Richards, who is running in Amble for the Conservatives at the upcoming council elections, added: "This is wonderful news for Amble and a long time coming. Conservatives in Northumberland can be proud of our record on education in the county with school standards improving and fantastic new schools being built."