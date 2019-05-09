Willow is crowned new Ford May Queen

Nine-year-old Willow Abbott has been crowned Ford May Queen.

Pupils from Hugh Joicey CofE First School led by hobby horse Jack Bexon and Shaker Damien Simpson headed a procession around the village to the green in front of the Lady Waterford Hall.

New owners of the village shop, Jennifer and Graham Hopper, then did the crowning honours.

The ceremony was watched by a large number of family members and local residents despite the chilly breeze.

Maypole dancing, involving pupils, followed the crowning ceremony.

For safety and comfort, it was decided to have the dancing on the school yard (less slippery than grass) and refreshments in the school hall.

The annual event takes place on the first Friday of May, with the oldest girl in the school being crowned queen.

In mythology, the May Queen is a symbol of the stillness of nature around which everything revolves. She stands for purity, strength and the potential for growth.

