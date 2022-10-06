Widdrington pupils learn all about Greece on European Day of Languages

Grange View First School marks the event every year and always focuses on a different country.

Staff find that the children really enjoy the experience and embrace the culture.

Angie from Deliciously Catered came along to create Greek tasting platters for all the children.

They had the opportunity to try olives, grilled halloumi, gyros, tzatziki and baklava - which all received mixed reviews.

In classes the children focused on a range of things such as the flag in early years, Olympics in KS1 and the language and customs in KS2. The Year 4s even managed to translate the school’s Christian core values into Greek.

They also enlisted the help of Erin H Dance and Fitness to teach each class a traditional Greek dance, with performances at the end of the day.

Greek language learning.