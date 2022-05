Millie and Georgina.

The school has had an equestrian team led by a committed band of parents for a number of years.

Georgina, in Year 5 completed two classes and was fifth in the 65cm jumping and seventh in the 75cm showjumping.

Millie, in Year 4, won her first class and picked up two more second places, qualifying for the national championships in October.