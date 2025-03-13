When Rapunzel met Harry at Newcastle school's World Book Day event

Rapunzel met Harry Potter when a Newcastle school celebrated this year’s World Book Day. (March 6)

Children from Nursery to Year 6 arrived at St Catherine’s Catholic Primary in Sandyford sporting an array of different outfits, while staff at the school also came dressed for the occasion.

“Both staff and students were dressed in costumes, ranging from comfortable reading attire and PJs, to elaborate fancy dress,” said Rachael Murray, Year 5 Teacher and Reading Lead at St Catherine’s.

“There was a delightful mix of characters like Harry Potter, Rapunzel, and more, showcasing the students’ enthusiasm and creativity.

“One of the highlights of the day was the involvement of parents, who came in as ‘secret readers’ to share stories with different classes. This not only engaged the students, but also fostered a sense of community within the school.

“Some teachers also swapped classes to read stories, adding to the day’s excitement and variety.”

The school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, extended the celebration of all things literary across the week, with book-themed activities and competitions taking place in every year group.

“World Book Day at St Catherine’s Primary School has been an incredible celebration of literature and reading,” continued Miss Murray.

“Earlier in the week, some Key Stage 2 classes participated in a Michael Rosen read-and-draw-along, hosted by the British Libraries, which was an exciting activity for the students.

“Additionally, we organised a competition for the best book poster, with winners promised a secret prize. This encouraged our students to engage creatively with their favourite books.

“We also set up a Scholastic Book Fair, giving our students the chance to explore and purchase new books to add to their collections. To further promote reading, we’re taking part in an Usborne Sponsored Read, aimed at raising funds to buy new books. Each class is competing to raise the most money, and the winning class will receive funds for their own class.”

Other BBCET members marking World Book Day included St Aidan’s Catholic Primary in Ashington, St John Vianney Catholic Primary in Denton, and St Robert’s Catholic First School in Morpeth.

“World Book Day is important because it fosters a love for reading, encourages creativity, and highlights the value of literacy in a fun and engaging way,” added Miss Murray.

“The activities and enthusiasm at St Catherine’s demonstrate our commitment to promoting a culture of reading and lifelong learning among our students. This celebration not only enhances our students’ literary skills, but also helps build their confidence and imagination, which are crucial for their overall development.”