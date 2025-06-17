Wellbeing in mind as school wins award

A Newcastle school has been recognised for its success in promoting and safeguarding the mental health and wellbeing of its staff and children.

St George’s Catholic Primary, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, received the Bronze School Mental Health Award following a year-long period of evaluation and assessment.

The accolade was granted by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, which runs the scheme in association with the charity Minds Ahead, with the goal of ‘improving the outcomes and life chances of young people’.

“I presented a detailed profile of evidence that demonstrates St George’s are embracing across all eight competencies of the School Mental Health Award,” explained the Mental Health and Wellbeing Lead, Christine Lawson, who spearheaded the process.

“This has taken a year to complete and collate the evidence. The portfolio of evidence was assessed, and an interview was held to clarify any further points.”

Areas examined by the assessors covered ‘leadership and strategy’; ‘organisational structure and culture’ (staff and pupils); ‘support for staff’; ‘staff professional development and training’; ‘support for pupils’; ‘working with parents and carers’; and ‘working with external services’.

All staff contributed to the compilation of the portfolio of evidence, while the pupils also had a role to play, with five chosen to represent their classmates as ‘Wellbeing Champions’.

“The Wellbeing Champions – five pupils, one each from years 2 to 6 – have held meetings, provided evidence, planned and delivered assemblies to help support their peers, and are in the process of developing some exciting new wellbeing opportunities,” continued Miss Lawson.

Other BBCET schools attaining a bronze certificate include St Mary’s Catholic Primary in Cullercoats, Tyne and Wear.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this award, and be recognised as embracing the ideals of the award,” added Miss Lawson.

“We at St George’s place the mental health and wellbeing of our pupils and staff at the core of our school, alongside our commitment to having a rich, whole-school culture, where all members of our school community can thrive.

“We have been on a journey of change and development over the last few years, which has seen St George’s embed and sustain a culture of positive mental health.”