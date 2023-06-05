The Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre recently opened at the Port of Blyth, and provides short courses and apprenticeships to school leavers and adults.

Jess Robson, 17, is one of the centre’s first pupils. She said: “Moving into the new centre is amazing. We have our own welding bays that we are responsible for, so it means we get more chances to weld and will progress faster.

“I first became interested in marine engineering after a school visit to the Port of Blyth and seeing the subsea equipment.

Jess Robson, 17, is one of the centre’s first pupils.

“When I found out more about the welding course with Northumberland Skills I thought it sounded perfect, and it is just getting better now we have this new facility.

Jess, a former pupil of Astley Community High School in Seaton Delaval, added: “I was a bit nervous about being the only girl on the course but I need not have been, as we are all good friends now.

“My friends were surprised when I told them what I was doing, but now I tell everyone how great it is and encourage them to sign up. Welding is the best.

“It is exciting being in the Port of Blyth and we get big companies visiting us, which is good for looking for apprenticeship opportunities.”

Northumberland Skills' Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre at the Port of Blyth.

Training is provided by the Northumberland County Council’s post-16 education provider Northumberland Skills.

Course lecturer David Smith said: “I am really excited about this opportunity to give more students the chance to take their first steps towards a career in engineering and to support those already working in the industry to continue to upskill.

“Anyone interested in finding out more or coming for a look around and to speak to the team are welcome to get in touch.”

The centre’s 20 welding bays, fabrication training area, and robotics equipment were funded with a £1.38m Northumberland County Council investment.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said: “We invested in this site so that our residents can make the most of the opportunities offered by the exciting developments taking place in Blyth and the green energy sector.

“Employers have told us that there is a high demand for people with specialist welding and fabrication skills and this new training centre will plug that gap and equip students of all ages with the skills they need to advance their careers.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners in the port, and beyond, so we can support them by investing in the workforce of the future, and together we can bring more skilled jobs and rewarding careers to Northumberland.”

The Energy Central Learning Hub stands next to the Welding and Fabrication Technical Training Centre, and is due to open next year.

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor said: “The introduction of the new training facility is fantastic news and a welcome addition to the growing education campus here at the Port of Blyth.

“This facility will undoubtedly provide many more pathways into industry, ensuring the local community have access to the wealth of opportunities around the Blyth estuary.”