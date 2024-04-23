Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition, with the theme of ‘green towns of the future’, encourages children from the constituency, which includes Bedlington, Ashington, and Morpeth, to submit ideas for projects that will help the environment in their community.

Schools and youth groups have been invited to participate and the entries will be judged by a panel of academics, industry practitioners, and community volunteers.

The Labour MP said: “This area played a huge role in the development of the UK as a modern industrial nation. It has a perfect opportunity to play a leading role once more with green technologies.

“The talent of school children in the constituency is unquestionable and I am excited to see what ideas they have that could help Wansbeck secure a greener future.

“Our past may have been built on coal, but our future has to be based on protecting the environment and combating the dangers of climate change.”

The competition is being held in partnership with the energy firm that owns Lynemouth Power Station, which was once coal-fired but is now fuelled by biomass.

A spokesperson for EP Lynemouth said: “EP Lynemouth is proud to support this competition encouraging the next generation of industrial innovators within the region.

“We are excited at the prospect of eventually being an employer to more local youngsters, offering an exciting career playing a key role to helping the UK be net zero through the utilisation of carbon capture technology.”