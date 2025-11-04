Wallsend pupils share sunshine and kindness for World Mental Health Day

St Columba's Catholic Primary marks World Mental Health Day

There were colourful clothing and kind deeds when children at a Wallsend school came together to spread some sunshine for World Mental Health Day.

The pupils at St Columba’s Catholic Primary arrived at the school gates dressed in bright shades of yellow to celebrate the annual event, which was introduced in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health to promote mental health awareness and wellbeing across the globe.

The message was extended further, with the Year 5 children leading an assembly for family members on being mentally healthy; while a whole-school assembly focused on the importance of kindness.

“Our Year 4 Teacher, Nick Horn, set the school on a ‘chain reaction’ to ‘pay it forward’,” explained Rachel Steinmetz, Headteacher at St Columba’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“He did three kind deeds for three children, then challenged them to do the same for three others. Classes and children then tracked these deeds with their class teachers to see how far the kindness could spread.”

The event has become a regular fixture in the school calendar, with all ages, from Nursery to Year 6, taking part.

“World Mental Health Day encourages children to discuss their thoughts, feelings, and emotions,” added Mrs Steinmetz.

“It highlights that everyone experiences mental health, and helps us to openly show strategies to support our mental health.”