A specialised virtual careers room for Northumberland County Council has been launched to support special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) schools in the county.

Developed by AECOM, it is a digital space in which users can interact with information in a variety of different formats and is accessible on mobile phones, tablets, computers and other devices.

Its virtual rooms were originally designed to support the public consultation process, as the in-person nature of these events can restrict access for many stakeholders who would otherwise wish to participate.

Here, the virtual careers room similarly prioritises ease-of-access and inclusivity, as SEND students can face additional accessibility challenges.

Consisting of five sections – ‘Preparing for Adulthood’, ‘Careers to Explore’, ‘Stories’, ‘The Inclusive Workplace’ and ‘Post-16 Options’ – the virtual careers room has been designed to provide advice to SEND students as they enter adulthood, including information and guidance on entering the workforce.

The ‘Stories’ section will be updated to include testimonials and advice from former students in the region who have successfully embarked on their careers.

The room incorporates familiar landmarks from Northumberland with windows looking out on Bamburgh Castle, Hadrian’s Wall and Holy Island/Lindisfarne.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching this specialised virtual careers room in partnership with AECOM.

“Raising the aspirations of all young people in Northumberland is a top priority for the county council and this is especially critical for our SEND students.”

Before the launch, the room was tested with The Dales School in Blyth.

James Groundwater, higher level teaching assistant at the school, said: “The early stages of career development are crucial for primary school children with SEND and so it is commendable that AECOM is making exceptional efforts to assist these children in cultivating their career aspirations.

“It is vital that children with SEND are afforded the same opportunities as their peers regarding career guidance and future objectives.

“We look forward to the opportunities the virtual room is developing for children.”

The project is part of the social value activities AECOM is investing in to uplift local communities alongside its work on the Northumberland Line.